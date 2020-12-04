The Light of the World Church, 3050 Austell Road SW in Marietta, will host a voter registration drive Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event is projected to assist many local citizens to register or update their registration information. Bilingual volunteers will assist Spanish voters.
Free chocolate will be given to all who attend and health regulations will be followed. Face masks are highly recommended, although personal protective equipment will be available to the public.
For more information, visit www.tlotw.org.
