The Light of the World Church will host a free concert on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE in the Cumberland area.
The concert will be followed by a photographic exhibition. The cultural event will showcase the educational, religious and humanitarian contributions the church has accomplished under the leadership and example of the Apostle of Jesus Christ Naasón Joaquín García.
For more information, visit www.tlotw.org.
