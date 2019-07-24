Chris Hamer of UrbnPop Studios will present the Legion Comic Convention on Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the American Legion Post 160, 160 Legion Drive in Smyrna.
The convention will be a gathering pop culture and entertainment elements that cross virtually all genres, including horror, animation, anime, toys, collectibles, card games, video games and fantasy novels.
Some of the attractions include:
- DC and Marvel Comics artist Karl Story, who will be signing copies of his published work for free as well as having some original, one of a kind art for sale.
- Gambit Melendez, Kate Logan and Matthew Jenkins, animators on Aqua Teen Hunger Force.
- Legion Wargames will have demonstrations of their table top game.
- A static display of the Mystery Machine from Scooby Doo.
- Felt Nerdy will perform an all age appropriate "nerdy" puppet show.
- Comic shops and vendors from around the East Coast will have a variety of toys, comics and games for sale.
- An auction of donated art, toys and comics from 4 to 5 p.m. to benefit the American Legion Post 160.
There will also be food and drink specials.
Cost is $5 at the door, free for children age 10 and under. Each child in attendance will receive a free comic book at the door.
For more information, visit www.legioncomicconvention.com.
