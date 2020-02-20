For the eighth consecutive year, The Kyle Pease Foundation will bring a record number of push-assist teams, wheelchair athletes and volunteers to compete in the 2020 Publix Atlanta Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K taking place on March 1.
In partnership with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, the group of 64 athletes and 179 volunteers representing 12 states, will race to further promote inclusion in sports and break down barriers for athletes with disabilities.
On average, The Kyle Pease Foundation participates in 20 events per year, with the Publix Atlanta Half Marathon being its largest. Since its inception, The Foundation has supported over 135 families with more than 1,000 finish lines crossed. Through continuous fundraising efforts, it has raised $3 million to further its mission and provide employment opportunities, adaptive equipment and inclusive experiences for athletes of all abilities.
Every athlete and volunteer arrives at the race with a different personal story.
Kevin Enners, a 26-year-old Marietta native, has been competing with The Foundation since 2012. Born with Cerebral Palsy, Enners is a non-verbal communicator and shows an extreme athletic prowess. He is currently employed by The Foundation as a project manager and is a blogger.
“Some people are gifted with runner bodies and fly through races effortlessly. I am not one of those people. Due to my Cerebral Palsy, I train and race with a recumbent cycle,” Enners said. “The mental and physical exhaustion associated with training and competing is worth it because it gives me a sense of freedom. I am so grateful for The Kyle Pease Foundation. It has leveled the playing field for athletes like myself, proving time and again that where there’s a wheel, there’s a way.”
For Mike Ragan, a 46-year-old Roswell resident and father of two, The Foundation is an opportunity to pass along his running and training wisdom to fellow volunteers as they race for inclusion. He helps organize and staff more than a dozen endurance events each year, including the Publix Atlanta Half Marathon.
For more information, visit: http://www.kylepeasefoundation.org.
