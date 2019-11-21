Smyrna-based NW Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity announced The Home Depot Foundation has provided a $200,000 grant award that will provide housing and repairs for senior-aged veterans.
The grant will be used for critically needed home repairs of U.S. veterans over the age of 55 in Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties.
“The Home Depot Foundation shares our commitment to honor our veterans with safe, warm and dry affordable shelter,” said Jessica Gill, CEO of Northwest Metro Atlanta Habitat. “The Foundation respects these heroes who have given so much for us, and we are grateful to be the organization to facilitate these important repairs.”
Critical repair projects could include roof and HVAC repairs, adding insulation and weather stripping, installing wheelchair ramps or renovating bathrooms and doorways to accommodate disabled veterans. Last year, NW Metro Atlanta Habitat served 26 deserving veterans through this program in Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties.
For more information, contact James Maner at Jmaner@nwmetroatlantahabitat.org or 770-432-7954, ext. 109.
