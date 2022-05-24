Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta announced The Home Depot Foundation has awarded the affiliate a $200,000 grant to provide critical home repairs for Veterans in Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties in 2022.
Repair projects in 2021 included roof, porch, window, deck and driveway repairs, insulation and weather stripping, plus many safety and accessibility upgrades like wheelchair ramps, and bathroom and doorway renovations to accommodate disabled veterans and allow older veterans to age in place.
A few of the 2021 repairs funded by The Home Depot Foundation included:
U.S. Army veteran Isaac Morris
Morris and his wife could not drink the brown water coming out of the faucets in their 80-year-old Austell home.
The heating bills were through the roof due to old faulty windows. Repairs included replacing plumbing, windows, HVAC, driveway and gutter repairs, and safety grab bars for the couple.
“Home Depot, you dramatically changed a Veteran’s life and made our property livable," said Morris, who served in Vietnam. "I really appreciate what Home Depot did for me and my wife. It goes far beyond saying ‘thank you for your service’ when a company like Home Depot puts action behind their money, it means a lot.”
U.S. Navy Reservist Cora Thompson
Thompson received much needed repairs to her Powder Springs home, which included a new HVAC unit, roof, hot water heater and doors.
“It meant so much to me …. I was so relieved and grateful. It was such a blessing," Thompson said.
U.S. Army veteran, Robert Sparks
Sparks served in the Vietnam War and is now a retired Douglas County fire fighter. He and his wife, Mozelle, received a much-needed complete bathroom rehab/retrofit to be handicap accessible with a walk-in shower, ADA toilet and handrails. Other ADA upgrades included handicap bars throughout their Douglasville home where they have lived for 47 years.
“I appreciate everything you all did for us,” said Mozelle. “We needed this so bad, and it is just wonderful and such a blessing.”
