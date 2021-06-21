Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta announced The Home Depot Foundation has awarded the affiliate a $200,000 grant to provide 15 critical home repairs for veterans in Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties in 2021.
Repair projects in 2020 included roof, porch, window, deck and driveway repairs, insulation and weather stripping, plus many safety upgrades like wheelchair ramps, and bathroom and doorway renovations to accommodate disabled veterans.
A few of the 2020 repairs funded by The Home Depot Foundation included:
- Robert Sparks, a Vietnam War Army veteran and retired Douglas County fire fighter, and his wife, Mozelle, received a much-needed complete bathroom rehab in their home of nearly 50 years. The bathroom was retrofitted to be handicap accessible with a walk-in shower, ADA toilet and handrails.
- Retired and disabled U.S. Air Force veteran Ramona Vaughn desperately needed mobility modifications in order to safely stay in her Lithia Springs home. Vaughn now has a large wheelchair ramp, safety grab bars, an accessible bathroom, electrical upgrades and a dishwasher. Vaughn says the dishwasher is “a game-changer”, since standing at the sink to wash dishes for long periods of time is not physically feasible for her.
- Arnold Townsend is a widower who served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He has lived in Cobb County since 1960 and lost his wife seven years ago. Townsend can now safely age in place in his Smyrna home thanks to new energy efficient windows, a wheelchair ramp and a wheelchair accessible bathroom with a raised toilet and safety grab bars.
- Retired U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. veteran Dyniecia Barnes was stationed around the world. The mother of two children was honorably separated from the military in 2007. Barnes reported the furnace often failed in the dead of winter and left her and her children very cold. The Mableton resident and small business owner in Cobb County received a much-needed new HVAC system, new windows, plumbing repairs, new outdoor hose connection, new vanity and floor in her bathroom.
The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap and support communities impacted by natural disasters. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $375 million in veteran causes and improved more than 50,000 veteran homes and facilities.
In the 35 years since its founding, Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta has built, renovated, or repaired over 600 homes in its service area.
For more information, visit HomeDepotFoundation.org or https://habitatnwma.org.
