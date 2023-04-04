The Home Depot Backyard has announced its programming schedule for the 2023 season.
The 27-week schedule will feature over 170 free community programs, focused on its three pillars of Health + Wellness, Arts + Culture and Inspired Learning, starting April 24.
The community programming schedule will usher in The Home Depot Backyard’s 2023 theme of “BE OUTSIDE,” a campaign that promotes being active outdoors while celebrating the fifth-year anniversary of Atlanta’s Best Backyard.
Anchoring the schedule will be more than 130 weekly offerings of Health + Wellness programming featuring a core group of fitness instructors and classes every Monday and Tuesday from April through October. Mondays will be highlighted by two new offerings that includes EnerVibes Dance Fit, a Zumba-inspired fitness class, led by Taneisha Gordon and a youth fitness class led by HDBY veteran instructor Lah King of Royal Physique followed by Maxx Out Fitness with Darrell 'DP' Patterson, a popular offering returning from last season. Tuesday’s lineup will feature two fitness offering mainstays in Royal Physique Bootcamp led by King followed by Hip-Hop Yoga featuring HDBY lead yoga instructor Jaimee Ratliff.
Tuesday’s Health + Wellness schedule will also feature monthly senior fitness classes, for ages 55-plus, led by DaShaun Johnson of Senior Body Sculpting. Like last season, HDBY will also offer Be Well Wednesdays, a select number of demo days used to introduce new and unique health + wellness programming. The first demo day kicks off on May 24 with a modified Box Fit class led by Better Body Boxing Fitness and will occur in the last week of each month. Specific details on demo day classes will be announced later.
The 2023 slate will also be highlighted by expanded Inspired Learning and Arts + Culture programming with over 50 new offerings occurring on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the year.
In partnership with Brown Toy Box, a Black-owned Atlanta based company that specializes in STEAM play and education, HDBY will host monthly Inspired Learning programming featuring a wide range of family-friendly activities and workshops that will provide a fun and engaging way for children and their caregivers to learn about STEAM. Additional Inspired Learning programming will include bi-weekly S.A.F.E. Self Defense classes led by Sule Welch of the Welch Martial Arts Experience on Tuesdays each month along with workshops led by Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders, outdoor cooking classes led by Mercedes-Benz Stadium Senior Executive Chef Matt Cooper and the Levy Restaurant team and youth soccer clinics hosted by the Atlanta United Foundation.
Debuting last season as a demo day event, Dance Canvas, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide opportunities and venues to increase the awareness of professional dance in Atlanta, will partner with HDBY to headline its Arts + Culture programming this season. Dance Canvas will offer multiple workshops monthly throughout the 2023 season. Other Arts + Culture programming includes paint and sip classes featuring Sway Art, Scratch Out Loud DJ workshops, poetry and improv classes.
HDBY will host a spring programming kickoff event on April 22 that will include a meet n’ greet with the HDBY’s core fitness instructors and sample class offerings as well as a special Earth Day Atlanta Repair Café presented by the Community Health Aligning Revitalization Resilience & Sustainability, an Atlanta based environmental health organization with a focus on equity, health and environmental justice in African American and marginalized communities.
In 2022, HDBY hosted over 100 community programs with over 7,100 participants attending throughout the season.
For more information, visit thehomedepotbackyard.com.
