The Grinch is back in Acworth and this time he is collecting toys for The Grinch Saves Christmas Toy Drive to support the Acworth Police Department’s Shop with a Cop program.
Participants can visit the Grinch for socially distant photos and fun on Dec. 12 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Frana Brown Park, 4901 North Main Street in downtown Acworth. To enter the event, families are asked to donate a toy at the gate. These donations will help spread joy to local elementary school students.
For more information, visit www.acworthparksandrecreation.org.
