The Great American Motorcycle Show will be Jan. 25-26 at the Cobb Galleria Centre, Two Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.
Georgia's biggest indoor bike show will feature new motorcycles by Georgia's leading dealers. Participants can see what is new in the market and talk to professionals.
There will be foreign and domestic motorcycles, one of a kind custom bikes, cruisers, sport bikes, choppers, trikes and touring bikes. There will be deals on motorcycles, trailers, leathers, ATVs, scotters, LED lights, detail products, patches and sewers, riding glasses, helmets, resorts, seat cushions, accessories, custom chrome and paint, insurance, jewelry, cold weather gloves, wheels, tires, boots, security, motorcycle retanl, garage gear, seats and apparel.
Participants can also meet and join local motorcycle clubs.
For more information visit http://natcshows.com/cycle.html.
