The Good Samaritan Health Center of Cobb was recognized by the American Heart Association and the American Medical Association as a leader in the national effort to get patient blood pressure rates under control and reduce the number of Americans who have heart attacks and strokes each year.
As part of the 2019 Target: BP Recognition Program, AHA and AMA awarded the Center with Gold Status — one of just 542 physician practices and health systems to be recognized for achieving blood pressure control rates of 70% or more in their adult patient population with high blood pressure.
A total of 1,183 physician practices and health systems nationwide were recognized by the program for their commitment to help patients improve blood pressure control. The recognized organizations represent 29.8 million adult patients, with more than 8 million patients diagnosed with hypertension, across 46 states and territories. The AHA and AMA awarded only three clinics in the state of Georgia with Gold Status and The Good Samaritan Health Center of Cobb is the only clinic recognized in metro Atlanta.
For more information, visit TargetBP.org and www.goodsamcobb.org.
