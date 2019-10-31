Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.