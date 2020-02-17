The Georgia Symphony Orchestra will have its fifth annual Sensory Friendly Concert on March 7 at 2 p.m. at the Marietta Performing Arts Center, 1171 Whitlock Avenue NW in Marietta.
This year, the orchestra will be joined by virtuosic Ecuadorian cellist Francisco Vila as guest artist.
The concert will feature a selection of orchestral music designed to create a safe and welcoming experience for individuals with sensory issues and their families.
During this 50-minute program, the orchestra will relax house rules and encourage the audience to respond to the music however they choose, whether that be moving around the concert hall, dancing or vocalizing along with the music. A Quiet Zone will also be provided.
Attendees will find the environment carefully modified – the lighting will be softened, the volume moderated and the musical selections introduced and explained by the GSO’s associate conductor Nathanial F. Parker, DMA.
Pre-concert, the audience can experience an instrument “Petting Zoo,” enjoy a visual arts area and interact with the musicians.
Tickets are $10 for adults and students, $9 for seniors and members of the military. Children under five are free. To purchase tickets, visit georgiasymphony.org or call 770-429-2390.
