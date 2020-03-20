The Georgia Pinners Conference, an annual event that combines hundreds of hands-on DIY classes with a 200-plus vendors, has been moved from its original April dates to Aug. 14-15 at Cobb Galleria Centre.
The event is really two shows in one. Attendees can choose from over 100 hands-on classes taught by some of the top DIY presenters in the country. Topics include home décor, jewelry-making, food arts, health, fitness, party planning, sewing, beauty and fashion, scrapbooking, photography and arts and crafts. At the same time, a retail showcase featuring over 200 DIY vendors takes place adjacent to the presentations, so attendees can learn the “how to” in a presentation and then purchase the materials to complete the project. Some vendors offer make-and-take items, as well as finished pieces for purchase.
Show hours are Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 and may be purchased in advance online or at the door. Children 8 and under are free.
General admission includes the vendor showcase, make-and-take crafts and demos. All classes are priced separately and some require the purchase of a materials kit. There are also ticket packages available that include admission plus a selection of classes.
Admission tickets for the earlier date will be honored at the August event. If any of the presenters are unable to participate in August, those who purchased tickets for any cancelled presentations will be notified by email and offered a refund. A list of presenters and topics can be found at https://ga.pinnersconference.com. Any advance ticket holders who wish to return their admission tickets for a refund must do so by April 1 via the website.
For more information, visit https://ga.pinnersconference.com.
