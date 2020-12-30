The Georgia Bridal Show will be Jan. 10 from noon to 4 p.m. at Cobb Galleria Centre, Two Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.
Participants can meet face to face with wedding professionals and photographers, taste the cake and food, listen to the music of the DJ, see gowns and tuxedos in person, and talk to a honeymoon specialist about the right trip for one's budget.
For more information, visit https://www.georgiabridalshow.com.
