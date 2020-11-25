The Georgia Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” A Drive-In Experience will be Dec. 11-13 at the Aviation History and Technology Center, 555 Perrin Road in Marietta.
There will also be a holiday merchandise store on site and concessions. Masks will be required when participants are outside of their vehicles.
Tickets are limited. Reserve tickets at www.georgiaballet.org/drive-in-experience.
