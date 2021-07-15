The Village Green, 100 Village Green Circle in Smyrna, will have The Free in concert on Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m.
An upscale party band that blends modern style and rootsy charm, The Free hail from the South but are not a Southern rock band. The band often performs acoustic-style cocktail or dinner sets featuring bluegrass, acoustic Americana and jazz before engaging the dance floor with high-energy sets that pull from the best of rock'n'roll, modern pop hits, country favorites and classic R&B.
For more information, visit https://www.smyrnaga.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/20104/15?curm=7&cury=2021.
