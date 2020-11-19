The Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area, will have The Franchise Show this weekend.
Hours are Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Participants can meet face-to-face with representatives from top franchise concepts who want to expand or develop in Atlanta. Buying a franchise or proven business opportunity eliminates all the hard work of opening a business independently and will help one avoid much of the risk of starting a new business.
There will be free seminars all weekend to learn the ins and outs of franchise ownership so one can make an educated decision about their future. Opportunities are available at every investment level. Many franchises require minimal investment.
For more information, visit http://www.franchiseshowinfo.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.