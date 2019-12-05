The Foxtrotters Dance Club will have a dance on Jan. 24 at the East Cobb Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. with dancing from 6 to 9 p.m. Music will be by The Class Act Band. Dress is dressy, semi-formal or formal attire.
Cost is $10 per person at the door. Participants can also bring a sweet or savory treat for the buffet table.
For more information, visit http://foxtrottersdanceclub.wordpress.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.