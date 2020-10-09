The Flower Garden Club of Marietta will have Creative Food Carvings by Chef Kevin Finnegan on Thursday at the Marietta Educational Garden Center, 505 Kennesaw Avenue in Marietta.
The demonstration will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon. There will be a bake sale, plant sale and garden sale starting at 9 a.m. There will also be an apple cider station outside.
The event is a fundraiser to benefit educational and community projects. Cost is $30. Tickets are available online at mariettagardencenter.com.
For more information and tickets, call 770-427-3494.
