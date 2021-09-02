The Fall Atlanta Home Show returns Sept. 10-12 to the Cobb Galleria Center, 2 Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.
The show features ideas and inspiration to renovate and refresh living spaces - from indoor and outdoor living; kitchen and bath; local and regional experts on home improvement; and local, trusted exhibitors with the latest products and services.
Hours are Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit https://fallatlantahomeshow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.