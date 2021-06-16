The City of Acworth and Georgia Funeral Care will host The Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial in Tanyard Creek Overlook at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street in Acworth.
This nationally traveling tribute’s mission is to “Honor the service and sacrifice of all who answer our Nation’s call.”
The memorial exhibition features 23 life sized portraits of the fallen Marines and Navy Corpsman of Lima Company. Their eyes reflect the thousands of men and women who have given their lives and served the Nation. Their own boots stand at the base of their portraits, creating a tangible representation of their sacrifice.
This free exhibit will be open July 29-30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and July 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.limacompanymemorial.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.