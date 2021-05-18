The Extension, 1507 Church Street Extension in Marietta, announced that Printpack Inc. and the First United Methodist Church of Marietta are this year's recipients of the Dr. Karl Steinichen Award for Volunteer Service.
Lisa Crossman of the Cobb & Douglas County Public Health received the Dr. Judith A. Hoyt Award for Community Leadership. The recipients were honored at private ceremonies in early May.
Every year, The Extension gives out two awards to people or organizations in the community who exemplify the heart of their mission. The Extension temporarily shut both their campuses down to volunteer groups due to COVID restrictions and could only accept meal drop-offs for their residents.
Printpack Inc. and First United Methodist Church stepped up to provide thousands of meals to the residents over the past year. The pandemic also brought new emergency policies and procedures to keep everyone safe and healthy. Crossman helped The Extension's staff navigate and successfully implement these strategies.
For more information, visit www.printpack.com, www.mariettafumc.org, www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.org and www.theextension.org.
