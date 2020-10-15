The 2020 Cobb County Catholic Coalition is partnering with Smyrna-based NW Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity for the 28th year to build its 45th home in Austell.
The house will feature the first-ever two-story design concept used by the affiliate which services Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties.
The first nails will be hammered Saturday on Hotel Street in Austell. The house will become a home for the Esmaili family. The single mother is a professional caregiver. She and her three children ages 16, 13 and five have been living in an apartment in very poor conditions. The family says they are most looking forward to being outside in their own yard since where they currently live, it is not safe for the children to play outside.
The new design and architectural plans were gifted to Habitat by Marietta-based Caldwell-Cline Architects and Designers. The home designs came out of a community project by the Cobb Chamber of Commerce Leadership Cobb Class of 2018.
The 2020 Coalition includes Holy Family Catholic Church, St. Ann Catholic Church, St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Joseph Catholic Church and Transfiguration Catholic Church.
For the first time in the history of the Coalition, the build will be completed using no volunteers and will be exclusively built by skilled workers who work with the affiliate on a part-time basis.
For more information, visit www.habitatnwma.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.