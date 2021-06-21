Saturday’s Juneteenth celebration brought Pam Klomp to Marietta Square to share with nonprofit groups a way to attract community volunteers through JustServe.org.
June Casella walked in the Juneteenth parade last year as did Tom Owen.
Jermaine and Kembe Sullivan with their three sons along with other families were there to celebrate Juneteenth’s first year as a national holiday.
As local leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, all of them wanted to share news of the initiative announced on June 14 by the national leadership of the NAACP and the Church of Jesus Christ.
Earlier in the week, Owen had made Jeriene Bonner and Richard Rose, presidents of Cobb County's and Atlanta’s NAACP branches, aware of the newly announced collaboration of the two groups and the United Negro College Fund on a multimillion dollar educational and humanitarian effort.
“The First Presidency and other leaders of our Church,” said Jermaine Sullivan, former president of the Atlanta Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ, “have been planning together for some time to create a meaningful collaboration on their shared vision to help alleviate some of the challenges of our brothers and sisters.”
The planned collaboration includes a $3 million commitment over three years to help young black students through scholarships overseen by the United Negro College Fund. The second measure will be the creation of the Amos C. Brown Student Fellowship to Ghana that will provide opportunity for selected students from the U.S. to learn more of their heritage. Amos C. Brown is president of the San Francisco branch of the NAACP and pastor of the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco.
The third initiative of the organizations will, as Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stated: “bring relief to suffering souls in underprivileged areas of the United States (while teaching) important principles of self-reliance.” To meet this goal the Church has pledged $2 million per year for the next three years.
