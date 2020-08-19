Sunday morning members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in middle Georgia recently gathered virtually to learn the details of the realignment of congregations in the greater metro Atlanta area and beyond.
During the proceedings new leadership was sustained and congregation boundaries were announced.
Kinley G. Shell of Powder Springs, who manages computer programmers as vice president of web development for EXIT Realty, was sustained as the new stake president.
He and his wife, Lauri, are the parents of four children and two grandchildren. He served a full-time mission in Boise, Idaho and has served in many leadership positions for the Church.
Benjamin J. Brooks of Atlatna is first counselor and D. Anthony Yandow of Cedartown will serve as second counselor in the presidency.
With the realignment of boundaries, the Powder Springs Stake now includes the Buchanan Ward, Dallas Ward, Hiram Ward, Macland Ward, Marietta Ward, Stilesboro Ward, Villa Rica Ward, and the Cedartown and Cunningham (Spanish-speaking) branches.
Organized geographically, members of the Church worship in congregations near their homes. These congregations are called wards which are generally made up of 200 to 400 members or branches which have fewer members. A stake is usually comprised of eight to 10 wards and branches. Since the Church is family-oriented and congregations are presided over by lay clergy, wards are intentionally small.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.