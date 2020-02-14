The Center for Family Resources will have the Diamonds in the Garden Gala, a black-tie fundraiser, on March 14 at the Cobb Galleria Centre.
Celebrating its 60th year, 2020 marks the organization’s diamond jubilee anniversary.
Since 1960, the Center for Family Resources has served Cobb County by offering programs and services to move families who face poverty and homelessness to self-sufficiency through financial stabilization, housing and education. Proceeds from what has become Cobb County’s ultimate party with a purpose will support the organization’s operations and mission.
This year’s gala theme looks back at the non-profit’s beginnings and forward toward its vision for the next 60 years. Historically, the annual gala hosts more than 500 people and raises over $300,000.
Doors open for registration and cocktails at 6:15 p.m., followed by dinner at 7:30 p.m. Music will be performed by Party Nation.
The gala will include silent and live auctions. Items to be bid on include everything from use of a luxury Braves Suite to artwork and adventures, near and far.
Gala sponsorship opportunities are still available. Tickets can be purchased online at thecfr.org/gala.
For more information, contact development director Kim Reeves at 770-428-7202.
