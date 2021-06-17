Rain drizzled over a glossy red and yellow Bojangles’ sign in Woodstock, as lifelong Cobb County resident Charles Norton walked inside to meet fellow friends and retirees Tommy Moon and Chuck Earhart for breakfast.
With orders in-hand, the three men sat in the middle of the restaurant waiting for more friends to arrive. The breakfast gatherings at Bojangles’ have been occurring for nearly 15 years.
During the meet-ups, which can grow to up to 15 members, the group discusses religion, politics and their personal lives, according to Leroy Fogle, a Cobb resident who has attended breakfast meetings for six years.
“We kind of come together and solve the world’s problems,” Fogle said.
On one particular Monday, while some discussed the traditional Indian wedding of a family member, another group discussed cancer treatment, and others talked about woodworking.
Norton, who sat with those discussing the wedding, is the newest member of the group. He's attended the breakfast gatherings for three months after an invitation from fellow attendee Kevin McDonald following his wife’s passing.
“I miss her like crazy,” Norton said of his wife. “But it was a really big help for me to be able to sit down and talk … I think it’s turned out pretty well.”
Thomas Powell, who has been attending with his wife Karen Powell for seven years, said that group bonds were often forged after traumatic experiences.
“What brought us together was crises in our lives. Chuck’s wife passed away, Charles’ wife passed away, my daughter has stage 4 cancer,” Thomas Powell said.
Along with the fluctuation of membership due to attendees passing away and leaving town, the group has withstood an establishment change of their daily meeting spot. When the group began meeting, the building was a Hardee’s.
It was in this Hardee’s that Adam Allgood and John Plumley met in 2004. Allgood, affectionately nicknamed “Thor” due to his relative youth, began eating breakfast with Plumley weekly.
The building then reopened as a Bojangles’ later that year.
After inviting friends and strangers alike over the years to join them for breakfast, the group has expanded to about 10 regular attendees, according to Karen Powell, who acts as the group’s secretary.
“It was kind of like a band of breakfast folks that just kept growing, and we haven’t figured out a way to stop it,” Allgood said with a laugh.
The Bojangles’ restaurant happily accommodated the groups’ growth, purchasing an 8-foot-long table for their group.
“They’re like our Bojangles’ family, and that’s what you do for family,” said Rhonda Dameron, project director at Trickum Ops, LLC, which manages the locally-owned Bojangles’.
Brooks Blair, a Cobb resident who has attended the breakfast gatherings for two years, said he admires the level of support within the group.
“If somebody needs something, everyone steps up,” Blair said.
Fogle agreed: he said the supportive camaraderie is what keeps him coming back every day.
“Plus, they’ve got good biscuits,” he added with a grin.
