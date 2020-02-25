The Book Worm Bookstore, 4451 Marietta Street in Powder Springs, will have a book signing with two local authors on March 14 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Journal staffer Damon Poirier, a 20-year veteran of the newspaper, will be signing copies of his recently released anthology of short stories - "Dark Places." The book features tales of horror, science fiction, western, crime and fantasy.
Children’s author Julia R. Davis will be signing copies of her newest title, "I Don’t Know If I Love ME." In the book, Raven deals with trying to find herself while coping with the loss of her mother.
For more information, call 770-439-2029 or visit www.thebookwormonline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.