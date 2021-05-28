Cobb County Master Gardener volunteer Gayle Evans will present The Birds and the Bees: Attracting Pollinators to Your Garden program on June 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane in Kennesaw.
The event is free. The Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County supports the UGA Cooperative Extension Service and strives to improve the quality of life in the community by delivering research-based horticultural information, educational programs and projects.
For more information, contact Cobb County UGA Extension at 770-528-4070 or the library at 770-528-4699.
