The Bert Show invites the public to join in giving a “Big Thank You” to the troops this holiday season. Q99.7’s morning radio show is kicking off their annual Big Thank You campaign, an initiative aiming to provide every active service member deployed outside the United States with a handwritten thank you letter on Thanksgiving Day. The Bert Show is collecting letters of thanks from the nation to deliver to all the men and women that are currently serving our country away from home. This year’s campaign is made possible by Ingles Markets.
“The Big Thank You is purely just a showcasing of how much people care for and respect our military,” said Bert Weiss, host of The Bert Show. “This will be our 11th year making sure each and every single service person deployed outside the United States on Thanksgiving gets a handwritten thank you letter from back home, and that is an extraordinary group effort for over a decade. This has nothing to do with politics. This is a show of support for the sacriﬁces that our military makes each and every day. I’m proud we are able to spearhead the campaign, but The Bert Show listening family gets all the credit.”
Last year, The Bert Show gathered over 185,000 letters from all around the country. In total, more than two million handwritten letters from all over the nation have been collected and delivered since the inception of The Bert Show’s Big Thank You campaign.
This year, The Bert Show is in need of 170,000 handwritten letters, ensuring that every active service member deployed outside the U.S. receives a thank you message from home. Whether it’s the act of writing one letter or organizing a drive at local schools, ofﬁces, or neighborhoods, The Bert Show is asking for the entire Atlanta community to come together and help reach this goal.
In order for soldiers to receive the letters by Thanksgiving Day, all letters must be submitted by Monday, October 28. Letters can be dropped off at the customer service desk of Atlanta-area Ingles.
For formatting and submission guidelines, as well as drop off and mail-in locations, please visit thebertshow.com/ bigthankyou.
