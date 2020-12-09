The Bert Show will host their first-ever Holiday Live Stream on Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. on the Bert Show Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
The event, benefitting the nonprofit Bert's Big Adventure, will feature 30 minutes of fun for the entire family. Activities include a special reading of "The Elf on the Shelf" by the author herself, Chanda Bell; a holiday cookie baking demonstration; and a reading of "Polar Express" by The Bert Show cast and Bert's Big Adventure team. There will also be a visit from Santa Claus.
Donations from the evening will go directly to support the year-round programming that Bert's Big Adventure provides to their 250 families including Family Reunion Adventures, Fairy Godparent Volunteer Program and other charitable services.
For more information, visit thebertshow.com/articles/holidaylivestream.
