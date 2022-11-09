The Battery Atlanta is getting into the spirit with a full lineup of activities to celebrate the holiday season and bring families together.
The Battery Atlanta will kick off the holiday festivities on Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m. with the Tree Lighting ceremony, presented by Wellstar, at the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage. The event will include entertainment from A-Town A-List. Mark Owens and Atlanta Braves’ mascot Blooper will watch the skies to help track Santa as he comes closer to The Battery Atlanta. Following the festivities, families may cuddle up on the green to watch the fifth film in the Xfinity Movie Series, The Grinch, on the plaza screen.
From Nov. 25 to Dec. 24, Santa will greet local children in the Community Corner, presented by Truist, at the corner of Power Alley and Battery Avenue. Families are invited to bring their handwritten letters to Santa, postage not required, at his official Atlanta outpost. This free opportunity allows parents and guardians to take their own photos of their children interacting with Santa as he listens to their wish lists. As needed, Santa’s Post Office can be a contactless experience. The Community Corner will also house the Holiday Market, featuring a shoppable collection of Atlanta-area diverse-owned small businesses. Additional activities include photo ops, giveaways, a free gift wrap station and other family-friendly activities.
The Battery Atlanta will ring in 2023 in style with its annual New Year’s Eve Bash presented by Xfinity, featuring an early countdown geared towards families and a traditional late-night show leading into the New Year. The Early Innings, for those wishing to ring in the New Year with family and kids, will begin at 6 p.m. in the Plaza. It concludes with a branded inflatable baseball drop at 8 p.m. and will include a performance by Grammy nominee Justin Roberts. The Late Innings festivities will start at 9 p.m., with 12 South Band providing entertainment from the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage. The midnight countdown includes pyrotechnics and will kick off the new year with a confetti and aerial fireworks display.
Free parking is available in the Red, Green and Purple Decks for three hours on non-event days at The Coca-Cola Roxy.
