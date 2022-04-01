The Battery Atlanta has planned a packed entertainment lineup this April, featuring events and activities for visitors of all ages to enjoy.
Wellness Series: Yoga by Kaiser Permanente
Kaiser Permanente will present an outdoor yoga class on Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. as part of the Wellness Series at The Battery Atlanta. The free event is open to all ages to relax and unwind on the Plaza Green. Participants are required to bring a mat and encouraged to bring water. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yoga-presented-by-kaiser-permanente-tickets-259636167767.
Cornhole ATL Spring League
Spectators can watch the action and cheer on league participants on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. when they compete each week, leading up to the spring season's final tournament. League winners will receive a championship trophy and other prizes.
Bark at the Park
April 10 and April 24, Braves fans can bring their furry friends to cheer on the team at Truist Park. Games begin at 1:20 p.m. Tickets must be purchased online in advance at https://www.mlb.com/braves/tickets/specials/bark-at-the-park. Every dog in attendance will receive an Atlanta Braves dog leash, compliments of Kroger. For every ticket sold, a $3 donation will be made to benefit the Animal Rescue Foundation. All dogs must be kept of a leash at all times.
American Red Cross Blood Drive
The American Red Cross will have a blood drive on April 14 at 9 a.m. at The Battery Atlanta. Interested donors can visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Blood Donor App to schedule an appointment in advance. Free parking is available in the Delta Deck for donors and free three-hour parking is available in the Red Deck.
Allatoona Jazz Band
The Allatoona High School Jazz Band will perform jazz classics on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage on April 15 at 7 p.m., April 21 at 7 p.m. and April 29 at 6:30 p.m.
Terrapin Twilight Tours at Truist Park
On April 5 at 6:30 p.m. sip a Terrapin beer while getting an up-close look at the World Series champions’ ballpark on a guided tour of Truist Park. Tours begin at Terrapin Tap Room. Attendees can purchase tickets at https://www.mlb.com/braves/ballpark/tours/twilight.
Divas Drag Brunch at Live! at The Battery Atlanta
On April 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. join Evon Dior Michelle and special guests for Sports and Social’s debut Drag Brunch! This show features a delicious a la carte brunch menu along with a list of specialty cocktails. This event is 21 and up. Attendees can purchase tickets starting at $20 from https://liveatthebatteryatlanta.com/events/20220416-divas-drag-brunch.
Music Bingo at ASW Distillery
Every Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. patrons can sing along and dance to a playlist of back-to-back song clips while they check off song titles during a game of Music Bingo.
Coca-Cola Roxy
The Battery Atlanta’s iconic concert venue, Coca-Cola Roxy will have Lil Durk on April 20 at 8 p.m.
For more information, visit https://batteryatl.com/events-calendar/.
