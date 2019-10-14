The Barter is Smarter Golf Tournament raised $10,000 to support the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation – Southeast Region.
Now in its 6th year, Kennesaw-based The Barter Company’s golf tournament has raised more than $50,000 to benefit the organization which provides financial, social and emotional support to thousands of families throughout the Southeast facing pediatric brain tumors.
Although the money raised will benefit a great cause, the highlight of the day for the golfers was meeting one of the brain tumor “stars” who played along with them at St. Marlo Country Club in Duluth.
“They had fun playing golf and raising money for these kids but to meet them personally and see the good that PBTF brings to their lives is incredible," said Ric Zampatti, CEO of The Barter Company.
“Our organization has expanded in 2019, from just serving Georgia to now covering the entire Southeast Region including 13 states," said Tammy Bates, regional director of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation – Southeast Region. "Each year, there are more children and their families to serve as they face some of the most difficult moments in their lives. Our work couldn’t happen without the consistent fund-raising support provided by The Barter Company.”
For more information, visit https://barterco.com or www.curethekids.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.