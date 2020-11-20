The Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road in Marietta, will light an 18-foot Christmas Tree on Dec. 4.
The event, from 5 to 8 p.m., is sponsored by East Cobb Church.
It will also feature Santa's Arrival and a Holiday Music Show. Guests must adhere to CDC guidelines during the event, maintaining six-feet of distance and wearing a mask. Guests will sanitize their hands before entering the event area.
For more information, visit www.avenueeastcobb.com/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.