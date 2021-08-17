The Austell Labor Day Festival, presented by the Austell Business Association, will be Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Austell.
The event will feature a parade, street vendors, live music and capping the evening will be fireworks. The event will be held on Jefferson Street during the day and at Collar Park at night.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/AustellBusinessAssociation/.
