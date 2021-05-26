The Atlanta Opera will celebrate its return to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre with a season of escapist mainstage productions.
With four productions under the Big Tent during the 2020-21 season, the company spent the season developing new skills that can lift future productions to new levels.
The company will return to Cobb Energy Centre in November with four colorful, uplifting productions. The Mainstage season features Handel’s Julius Caesar, never before staged by The Atlanta Opera, plus Rossini’s beloved The Barber of Seville, the return of The Pirates of Penzance, and the Southeastern premiere of Grammy award-winning The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs.
The Discoveries series will also be announced at a later date. Meanwhile, at least two of the innovations necessitated by the pandemic prove their staying power: the “Big Tent” series will continue the momentum of the current season in the fall while easing audiences back into the indoor venue, and the company’s commitment to streaming opera productions is now a permanent feature of its operations. Not only will select mainstage and Discoveries productions be filmed, but digital-only shorts and features will also be created, with all the new content streamed on the Spotlight Media platform.
At the same time, health and safety remains a priority for The Atlanta Opera. The company will continue to rely on the advice and direction of its health and safety team led by Emory University’s Dr. Carlos del Rio in setting those standards for each production.
For more information, visit www.atlantaopera.org.
