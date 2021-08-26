The Atlanta Opera is offering active and retired military personnel free access to its Spotlight Media streaming platform and library of full-length operas, short films and concerts.
Since 2015, the Atlanta Opera has offered free tickets to live performances of its productions at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in a partnership with The Home Depot Foundation. The free access to Spotlight Media is, in many ways, an extension of that program.
To take advantage of this offer, active and retired military can register at www.atlantaopera.org/veterans. In addition to name and contact details, the registration will ask for service branch and years served. A link to activate the account will be sent via email.
