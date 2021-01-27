The Atlanta Opera has released three Love Letters to Atlanta, the first in a new video series featuring the company’s ensemble of international and world-class singers singing their favorite songs in places woven into the fabric of Atlanta’s musical history.
These first videos, featuring Atlanta Opera Company Players members Jamie Barton, Kevin Burdette and Morris Robinson, are offered free now through Feb. 14 on the company’s Spotlight Media streaming service at https://stream.atlantaopera.org/.
The Atlanta Opera is planning additional Love Letter recordings in 2021 featuring other members of Company Players and other interesting locations. Future videos will be available on Spotlight Media, as well. Each video runs between 11-15 minutes, including a short interview and the performance.
“Each Love Letter, featuring an iconic singer and iconic location, is designed to stand on its own, telling an authentic story about our connection to Atlanta,” said Carl W. Knobloch general & artistic director Tomer Zvulun, who curated the project and conducted the interviews. “Once all the letters are finished, we will compile them into a single film that creates a mosaic and tells a greater story about our appreciation toward our home.”
Production of these videos and other Spotlight Media’s efforts was led by Ashley Mirakian, The Atlanta Opera’s chief of marketing & audience development and Spotlight Media’s executive producer. The digital media team also includes Felipe Barral, an Emmy-award winning filmmaker who serves as Spotlight Media’s director of digital media; and Zvulun.
For more information, visit atlantaopera.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.