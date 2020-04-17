The Atlanta Opera announced a new community program meant to create personal connections for those who are lonely, at-risk or just feeling the need for human interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Using a cell phone or another recording device, Atlanta Opera Studio Artists and members of The Atlanta Opera Chorus will film themselves singing or playing piano and share the video with senior living communities, hospitals or other individuals in need of emotional support. By sharing a short aria or a recipient’s favorite song, the singers hope to make a small, positive impact on someone’s day.
The program recently piloted with residents at Lenbrook, an independent senior living community in Atlanta, and in the coming weeks the initiative will expand to reach front-line healthcare workers and other individuals in the Atlanta community. Among those expected to receive the recorded telegrams are doctors, nurses and other healthcare providers at Grady Health System who are actively combatting the pandemic.
For more information, visit atlantaopera.org.
