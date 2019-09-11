The third annual Off the Leash pet-themed art show will be held at The Art Station - Big Shanty, 2050 Kennesaw Due West Road NW in Kennesaw.
Art submissions are open to the public. Ready to display pieces from a variety of two dimensional mediums are welcome.
Artists must bring their pieces to The Art Station between Sept. 17-21 from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to be eligible for the show. To get an application to participate, artists should email artstationcobb@gmail.com.
Artists will also be donating 30% of sales to benefit Kennesaw-based Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue and Adoption.
The Off the Leash reception will be held in The Art Station's gallery on Oct. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be live music, light hors d’oeuvres, a raffle, a police dog demonstration by the Cobb K9 Unit and a chance to meet some adoptable dogs. There will also be a special appearance by Chicken Soup for the Soul author Tamra Bolles, who will sign copies of her book - “Lessons from the Cat.”
For more information, visit http://www.artstationcobb.org or https://mostlymutts.org.
