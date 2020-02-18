The American Craft Show will be from March 13-15 at the Cobb Galleria Centre, Two Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.
The show, presented by the national nonprofit American Craft Council and now in its 31st year, is a three-day celebration featuring over 230 of the country's leading artists specializing in contemporary jewelry, clothing, furniture, home goods and decor. Cost is $13.
For more information, visit craftcouncil.org/atlanta.
