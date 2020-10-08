This year’s Alexis Grubbs Memorial Golf Tournament raised over $15,000 for the scholarship fund. Each year, the scholarship fund is able to award more scholarships. This year, $49,000 was awarded to deserving students. The fund was established by the Cobb County Bar Association and the Cobb County Legal Secretaries Association in memory of Alexis Grubbs, daughter of retired Cobb Superior Court Judge Adele Grubbs. Alexis was a rising senior at Marietta High when she was killed in an automobile wreck on July 28, 1998.
The Alexis Grubbs Memorial Golf tournament raises over $15,000
