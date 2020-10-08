101020_MDJ_Community_AlexisGrubbs.jpg

Pictured is the winning team of Matthew Enslein. From left are John Bunder, Aaron Tomlinson, Judge David Lyle and Matthew Enslein.

 Special

This year’s Alexis Grubbs Memorial Golf Tournament raised over $15,000 for the scholarship fund. Each year, the scholarship fund is able to award more scholarships. This year, $49,000 was awarded to deserving students. The fund was established by the Cobb County Bar Association and the Cobb County Legal Secretaries Association in memory of Alexis Grubbs, daughter of retired Cobb Superior Court Judge Adele Grubbs. Alexis was a rising senior at Marietta High when she was killed in an automobile wreck on July 28, 1998.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.