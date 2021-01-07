On Feb. 20 at 11 a.m., participants will have the opportunity to jump into icy water in the middle of winter to show their support for Special Olympics Georgia athletes.
The Polar Plunge is the largest fundraising effort benefiting Special Olympics and many states across the nation participate in this annual event through the efforts of their Law Enforcement Torch Run program. Proceeds raised go to help provide free year round sports training and competition for Special Olympics Georgia's 26,620 athletes.
Participants, consisting of teams and individuals, who collect pledges from friends and family totaling at least $50 can secure their plunging spot at Acworth Beach, 4425 Beach Street in Acworth. There will also be live music, food and prizes.
