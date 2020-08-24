The Downtown Marietta Development Authority and the City of Marietta announced that the 2020 Glover Park Concert Series, which began 34 years ago, has been canceled.
Work has begun for the 2021 series.
The City and the DMDA thanked Ted Azriel, the artist whose work is featured on the poster, and the series sponsors.
