The 15th Atlanta Ecumenical Thanksgiving celebration on Nov. 21 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Temple Kol Emeth, 1415 Old Canton Road in Marietta.
Georgia representatives from 20 major world denominations will meet to confront each other with comedy, musical performances and cordially shared presentations about their faith at this free celebration. The production promotes the belief that similarities in denominations and humanity are much more significant than any distinction in theology.
Speakers representing Christianity, Islam, Judaism, Sikhism and other faith communities will be featured.
Attendees have enjoyed the fun multicultural presentation in Marietta since 2005, when the event was established to promote interfaith understanding and harmony.
This year, the theme is "Am I My Brother's Keeper?" It represents many diverse groups sharing one overriding principle - In the family of man, we are responsible for each other, all of our brothers and sisters, regardless of religion, race, gender or ethnicity.
Parking is limited. Carpooling is recommended.
Seating for 900 fills quickly. Participants are asked to arrive 15 minutes early. In the event of overflow, the event will also be live-streamed in a community setting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 3155 Trickum Road in Marietta. The celebration can also be viewed from home at http://bit.ly/TKEstream.
Participating religions in this year’s celebration are Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Art of Living Foundation, Baha'i Faith Center - Marietta East Cobb Islamic Center, East Cobb Islamic Center, East Cobb United Methodist Church, Emerson Universalist Unitarian, Faith Alliance of Metro Atlanta, Interfaith Community Initiatives, Islamic Center of Marietta, Masjid Al-Muminum, Pilgrimage United Church of Christ, Roswell Community Masjid, Sandy Springs Christian Church, Sikh Educational Welfare Association, Saint Catherine's Episcopal Church, Temple Beth Tikvah, Temple Kol Emeth, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: Roswell and Marietta, Transfiguration Catholic Church and Unity North Spiritual Community.
For more information, visit Bit.ly/ecumenicalthanksgivingFB or contact Hal Schlenger at hal.schlenger@gmail.com or Temple Kol Emeth at 770-973-3533.
