The 78th annual Yaarab Shrine Circus and Fair, the largest Shrine Circus and Fair in North America, will be May 16-25 at Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road in Marietta.
The Yaarab Shrine has partnered with Royal Hanneford Circus. Ringmaster Tim Tegge hosts an array of talent, including the Flying Poemas and featuring teenage sensation, triple somersaulting Adrian Poema Jr.
Other features include Tteven Delmonte on “The Wheel of Destiny;” making their debut in Marietta is The Pages Lions & Tigers - trained and presented by Miss Vicenta, Human Cannonball Brian Miser and the Shrine Circus Clowns. There will also be a fireworks show on both Saturday nights of the Shrine Circus.
The free ground acts include Grizzly Experience, Cycle Circus Live and Lew-E’s Comedy Circus. Wade Shows will have 35 rides for all ages. There will also be carnival foods like corn dogs, funnel cakes and cotton candy.
The Midway opens Mondays through Fridays at 5 p.m., Saturdays at 10 a.m., Sundays at noon and on Memorial Day at 10 a.m.
Circus times are Mondays through Fridays at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturdays at 11 a.m, 1:30, 4 and 7 p.m.; Sundays at 1:30, 4 and 7 p.m.; and on Memorial Day at 11 a.m., 1:30 and 4 p.m. There will be not be an 11 a.m. circus time on May 19 and May 21.
Gate admission includes unlimited performances to the circus on any given day and access to the grounds for the Carnival Midway. Cost is $7 adults and free for ages 10 and under. Ride tickets are $1.25 each. All rides require more than one ticket.
For more information, visit www.2020shrinecircus.com.
