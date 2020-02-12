The Rho Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., League of Women Voters of Marietta-Cobb County, the League of Women Voters of Marietta-Cobb, Cobb Women’s Club and Marietta’s Women Club and the American Association of University Women will host the 12th Annual Women’s History Program on March 7.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Chattahoochee Technical College-North Metro, 5198 Ross Road in Acworth. This year’s theme is “Women of Action: Turning Dreams into Reality.”
In celebration of the centennial passage of the 19th Amendment and the founding of the League of Women Voters, Dr. Carol Anderson, Charles Howard Candler professor and chair of African American Studies at Emory University, will be a featured guest. Dr. Anderson is an author and scholar known for her books, “One Person, No Vote,” “White Rage” and others.
The event will also feature the "Women of Action" panelists - Myesha Good of PolitaCoach LLC; Lorna Heid of Independent Grounds Café in Roswell; Sharon Hill of Public Eye Relations, National ERA; and Alli Neal of Revved Up Kids.
Admission is $10 and includes all fees and a continental breakfast.
For more information, visit Eventbrite.com or akarhozetaomega.org.
