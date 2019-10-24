The 7th Annual WellStar Foundation Clay Shoot took place at Foxhall Resort in Douglasville on Oct. 18.
The event raised more than $120,000 to enhance acute care in emergency departments and trauma centers at WellStar Health System.
“Proceeds from this year’s Clay Shoot will help fund cutting-edge medical resources, implement specialized programs and expand the availability of reliable emergency care, ensuring everyone in our service area has access to life-saving care when it’s needed most," said Lisa Mello, WellStar Foundation Director of Strategic Giving. "We are grateful to everyone who contributed in making this year’s event a success.”
The WellStar Foundation recognizes station sponsors GreyStone Power Corporation and S.A. White Oil. Ammo sponsors included Adventure Outdoors, Art Plumbing Company, Jackson Physician Search, McCarthy Building Companies and MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service.
For more information, visit wellstar.org/give or call 770-956-GIV.
