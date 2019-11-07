The 13th annual Toys For Tots Golf Classic will be Dec. 16 at Dogwood Golf Club, 4207 Flint Hill Road in Austell.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the shotgun start is at 11:30 a.m. The format of the tournament will be a flighted four-person scramble. Players may sign-up individually and be paired.
Cost is $45 per person and an unwrapped toy donation. The cost includes green fee, cart, driving range, box lunch, hors d’oeuvres, tee gift and a sleigh full of prizes.
For more information, contact PGA professional J.R. Ross at 678-598-4653 or 770-941-2202.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.